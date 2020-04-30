Penn National Gaming (PENN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PENN opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
