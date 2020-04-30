Penn National Gaming (PENN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PENN opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

