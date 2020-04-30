Penn National Gaming (PENN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PENN opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Earnings History for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wacker Chemie Given a €60.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts
Wacker Chemie Given a €60.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts
Axon Enterprise Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Axon Enterprise Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Applied Optoelectronics Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Applied Optoelectronics Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Servicemaster Global to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Servicemaster Global to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Perdoceo Education Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Perdoceo Education Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Penn National Gaming Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Penn National Gaming Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report