NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 69.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $14.99 on Thursday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $318.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other NEWTEK Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,505 shares of company stock valued at $106,246 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

