Marin Software (MRIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Marin Software has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.