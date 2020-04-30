Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Update

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE:RDN opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,746,000 after buying an additional 983,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,464,000 after buying an additional 469,822 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,014,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 304,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 280,045 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

