Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading Up 22.5%

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX) were up 22.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, approximately 21,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 26,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

