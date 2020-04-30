Lixte Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:LIXT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:LIXT) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 8,526 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

About Lixte Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primary focuses on developing various treatments for human cancers and other non-malignant diseases, including vascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, and diabetes, as well as genetic diseases comprising Gaucher's disease; and depression and post-traumatic stress syndrome.

