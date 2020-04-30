Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In related news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.46.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

