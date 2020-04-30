Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $279.99 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,270 shares of company stock worth $11,652,946. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

