Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,413 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 286,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.59.

Aptiv stock opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

