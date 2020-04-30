Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

GPN stock opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day moving average is $174.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

