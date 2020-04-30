Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

