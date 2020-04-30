NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Gap Up to $10.82

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $10.82. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 2,654,731 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other NuStar Energy news, CAO Mary Rose Brown acquired 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,895,530 shares in the company, valued at $66,992,738.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

