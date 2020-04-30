Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,773,000. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $81.43 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9144 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

