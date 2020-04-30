Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,152,000 after buying an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

ZTS opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.