Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Gap Down to $50.98

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.22, but opened at $50.98. Campbell Soup shares last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 1,673,200 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $821,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 143,462 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

