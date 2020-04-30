Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.