Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 82,474 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,474 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $404,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Corteva by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 177.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.