Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,751 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.83.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average of $173.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

