Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $420,147,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,307,000 after acquiring an additional 940,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 663,971 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,729,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after buying an additional 435,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $97.05 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

