iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

