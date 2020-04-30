Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 60,332 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,332 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $323,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 104.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,394 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,322,000 after purchasing an additional 852,434 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after purchasing an additional 600,970 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

