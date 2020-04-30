Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,934. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $153.07 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

