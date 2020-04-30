Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $7.92 Million Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 334,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,924,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at $868,694.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Stewart purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.75.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

