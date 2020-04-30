Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after buying an additional 138,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

NYSE:BLK opened at $511.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.35. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $576,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock worth $79,075,156. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

