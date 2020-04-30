Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,849,811,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,153,000 after acquiring an additional 294,229 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after acquiring an additional 524,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,949,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

