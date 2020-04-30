Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 229,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,067,000 after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after acquiring an additional 631,998 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

NYSE CI opened at $195.87 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.50 and a 200 day moving average of $190.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.