Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 128,986 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,920,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,991,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,077,000 after purchasing an additional 222,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,806 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.47.

GM stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

