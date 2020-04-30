Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,385 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,107 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,893,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,786 shares of company stock worth $8,087,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Shares of CTXS opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average is $118.45. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.