Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,934 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Shares of CL stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $2,686,751.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

