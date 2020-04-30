Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,136.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

