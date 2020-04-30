Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,750,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,573,000 after buying an additional 133,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Allstate stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

