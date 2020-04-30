Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

