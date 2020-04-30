Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

