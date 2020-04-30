Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,323,000 after acquiring an additional 646,038 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in eHealth by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,601,000 after acquiring an additional 298,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in eHealth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $109.12 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average of $101.33.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.45.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

