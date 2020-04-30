Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.28 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,017 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

NYSE XEL opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

