Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,469 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 36,276 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Xilinx worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

