EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $801.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 535.71%.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

