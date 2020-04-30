Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $391,000 in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 939 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shopify by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after purchasing an additional 146,890 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $639.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.56 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $226.44 and a 12-month high of $665.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $545.00 to $332.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.74.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

