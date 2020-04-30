Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after buying an additional 864,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth $270,145,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after buying an additional 227,377 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 12,650.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 212,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,849,000 after purchasing an additional 210,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $689.50.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $602.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $756.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.03 and its 200 day moving average is $584.31.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

