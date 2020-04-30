Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,236 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,236 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,677,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after acquiring an additional 207,309 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 47.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

