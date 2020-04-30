Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,473 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $240.52 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.1703 per share. This is a boost from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

