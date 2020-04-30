Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $95.52.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.