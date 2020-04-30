Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 70,996 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 369.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,007,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $68,476,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,074,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after acquiring an additional 369,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.14. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

