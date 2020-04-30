Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 482.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,953. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,091.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

