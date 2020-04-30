20,503 Shares in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,458 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 65,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,857 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

