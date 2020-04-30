Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $94,642,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Shares of BAH opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

