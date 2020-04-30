Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 5,501 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,853 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,748,000 after purchasing an additional 499,665 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,478,000 after purchasing an additional 220,164 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,014,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $91.39 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

