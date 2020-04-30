Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 5,501 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,853 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,748,000 after purchasing an additional 499,665 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,478,000 after purchasing an additional 220,164 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,014,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $91.39 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $391,000 in Shopify Inc
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $391,000 in Shopify Inc
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Mercadolibre Inc
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Mercadolibre Inc
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,236 HDFC Bank Limited
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,236 HDFC Bank Limited
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,473 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,473 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co.
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co.
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 70,996 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc.
Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 70,996 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report