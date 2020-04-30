Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Holdings Boosted by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

NYSE:RS opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $107.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.