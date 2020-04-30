Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Jentner Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

