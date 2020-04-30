Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THD. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 94,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $96.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09.

